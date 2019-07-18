Lisbon to modernize operation at Alcantara port

The Alcantara container terminal in Lisbon announced this week plans to invest 122 million euros (137.4 million U.S. dollars) by 2038 to modernize and streamline the operational activity of its port infrastructure.

The investment plan was presented during the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the renewal of the Alcantara container terminal concession between the Port of Lisbon administration and Liscont of Yilport group company, a Turkish global port operator.

The investment plan includes infrastructure improvement (26.5 million euros), acquisition and implementation of technological infrastructure (2 million euros) and acquisition and installation of equipments (93.5 million euros).

The largest share of this investment will be realized in the next two years, during which 44.1 million euros will be spent.

Portuguese Minister of the Sea Ana Paula Vitorino stressed the importance of this agreement and the investment planned for the growth of the Portuguese economy.

“It is important to grow the capabilities of our economy in an efficient and sustainable manner,” she said.

“It is, in fact, a substantial investment, and much of this investment is effectively increasing and improving operational capacity, productivity, energy efficiency and environmental efficiency, “she added.

