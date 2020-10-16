LR response to GMF comments on regional regulation in shipping

Lloyd’s Register [LR] is aware that there have been calls for greater regional regulation of the global shipping industry at this year’s virtual Global Maritime Forum [GMF] event.

These statements were made in relation to the speed with which regulatory measures are being imposed to address the maritime industry’s decarbonisation challenges.

Some media have also reported that greater support for regional regulations may be among the recommendations coming out of this year’s Global Maritime Forum.

LR is a Strategic Partner of the Global Maritime Forum, but does not support these or any calls for greater regional regulation in support of decarbonisation.

“We believe that global regulation to reduce the maritime industry’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as the shipping regulator, is in the best interests of all shipping stakeholders. Lloyd’s Register is committed to working with all industry players to halve GHG emissions from 2008 levels by 2050. To do this, zero-carbon vessels must enter to world fleet by 2030, along with the necessary fuels and land-side infrastructure, and we are actively supporting our clients to achieve these ambitions,” said Lloyd’s Register Group CEO Alastair Marsh.

Source: Lloyd’s Register