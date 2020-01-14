Maersk strengthens port coverage in Spain with the new service to Gijón

In order to further improve the service level and port coverage for local customers, Maersk continues to develop its network across Spain. On 23rd January, the first sailing of Maersk’s new Z03 feeder service will take place, connecting the port of Gijón (APM Terminals Gijón) with Algeciras and therefore further with Maersk’s global ocean network.

“With the new Gijón product, which further integrates the region with our global network, our customers will now benefit from an even wider range of fast and flexible connections addressing their transportation needs” says Diego Perdones, Area Managing Director for West Mediterranean.

The Z03 service will be connected to Maersk’s ocean network via the key hub port of Algeciras. The first departure on the new service is scheduled for January 23rd with the scheduled port rotation being Gijón-Bilbao-Algeciras.

“We expect this new service to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the transportation options provided to our customers from industrial, agricultural and FMCG segments in the northern part of Spain though reliable and competitive product offering. This goes beyond ocean and also includes intermodal, logistics and services products and customs house brokerage, to name only a few”, adds Diego Perdones.

By introducing the new service connecting Gijón, Maersk aims to contribute to the development of a wider area including Asturias, as well as hinterland locations, such as León, Palencia, Valladolid, Zamora or Salamanca, effective improving the coverage in the north-western parts of Spain.

Source: Maersk