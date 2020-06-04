Maritime Skills Academy Gains MCA Approval for Webinar STCW Courses

Amongst the current global situation and travel restrictions being in place, MSA has proudly gained Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) approval to run four of its STCW courses by webinar.

The four courses are:

• Updating Advanced Fire Fighting (UAFF)

• Designated Security Duties (DSD)

• Security Awareness (SA)

• Personal Safety & Social Responsibilities (PSSR)

These courses are theory based and with a robust assessment process and great student interaction they can be taught virtually as if they were in an actual classroom. The lessons are broken down into bite size sessions to accommodate breaks for the delegates and to guarantee optimum learning capacity for everyone. The MSA is also currently running courses in its Dover centre but with limited numbers of delegates due to social distancing measures. However, a great way to help seafarers requiring their statutory training is to teach by webinar. Being one of the pioneers to teach in this way, the MSA has found that this will ease the pressure for companies to have their seafarers training competence still met.

Clients and Crew have congratulated the MSA leading approach of teaching and believe this will be a great new alternative method of learning that will carry on even after the current situation has subsided. Reduced travel times for crew and lower hotel expenses for companies is a big plus for providing online training. Mark Jaenicke: We are very proud to be one of the innovators in delivering MCA approved STCW webinar and eLearning courses to the maritime world. We are always looking for new and diverse ways to assist the seafaring community. This method will not only help seafarers in the current situation, but we see it as the future of STCW training. More courses taught in this style will follow in the next few months at the Maritime Skills Academy as we see a new direction in how seafarers can learn remotely.

Source: Maritime Skills Academy