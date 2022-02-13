Maritime UK and Carbon13 look ahead to 2022 – a year of action

Maritime UK and Carbon13 are proud to work together and support entrepreneurs to deliver decarbonisation solutions in the maritime industry.

2022 is a vital year of action for the maritime sector, coming hot on the heels of COP26. The private sector has been set a clear direction of travel by national governments’ Net Zero commitments, by the International Maritime Organisation’s goal of halving emissions by 2050, and by initiatives such as the Clydebank Declaration, which is a commitment to six zero emission corridors by the middle of this decade.

But governmental actions alone are not sufficient, the majority of rapid progress will need to be delivered by the private sector, and as part of that, by entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs, properly supported and invested, can commercialise innovation and deliver transformative solutions.

Maritime UK is among those who want to see 2022 being a year of action, to precipitate the tangible progress needed to keep the 2025 goals alive. 2021 saw plenty of talking, 2022 needs to see doing.

Therefore, to support entrepreneurship within maritime, Maritime UK has partnered with Carbon13, the Venture Builder for the climate emergency.

“We are pleased to partner with Carbon13 to support entrepreneurs that bring innovative solutions to the decarbonisation challenges that face the maritime sector. The private sector has an important role to play, and we are excited to see the start-ups that come as a result of the programme and the innovative solutions they propose.” – Maritime UK

Carbon13’s seven-month programme takes talented and highly motivated individuals and supports them to find a cofounder, explore the biggest opportunities for maximum carbon reduction, and launch a startup to solve those problems. The programme is focused on building ventures which can reduce emissions by millions of tonnes, and achieve the commercial success necessary to scale and make a global impact.

Together we’re calling for talented people within the maritime industry who are exploring ideas for low emissions solutions to get in touch with Carbon13 and see if they can use the programme to launch their ventures. Applications are open now to start in April 2022.

Where can low-carbon ventures make an impact?

Whether it is shipping, ports, services, engineering or leisure marine industries, all of these niches are plenty big enough to develop and support ventures that can have a significant of impact on decarbonisation, and beyond.

Carbon13 is sector-agnostic but looks at the following priorities in any sector, including:

Net zero materials and chemicals

Fewer and carbon free miles

Satchel Douglas is a founder on Carbon13’s cohort and shares his journey to entrepreneurship within the maritime sector:

“I grew up landlocked, but fascinated by the sea and went on to study naval architecture and marine engineering at Webb Institute and University of Southampton. Marine engineering is all integrating different technologies to solve a single problem, very applicable to climate tech.

Before joining Carbon13, I worked on the design of the largest battery electric vessel in the world, integrating batteries, safety systems, and power electronics, all technologies that are directly deployed to mitigate climate change. We live in a physical world, and need engineering solutions to reduce our impact on the environment. That is why I joined Carbon13 to bring the next generation of zero emissions, wind propelled ships to market.”

