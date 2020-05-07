MCTC Opens New Singapore Office

MCTC is delighted to announce that it has opened an office in Singapore to service its growing client base in this important international maritime hub. The experienced team at MCTC Singapore will support local clients as well as the galley crews through regular vessel visits in the port.

Christian Ioannou, MCTC Managing Director, said: “I’m delighted we have expanded our local support to our clients in Singapore through our newly established office. Our goal is to be there next to your catering crews, providing them with our full attention and expertise in improving their skills in health and nutrition. Local representation in Singapore means we can maintain high standards of support to our clients in the region, more effectively and more efficiently.”

“Our Catering Management service covers the vessel’s entire catering management needs such as ordering supplies, recipe planning, menu management, health and nutrition; all of which reduce vessel running costs and ensure an increase in the quality of meals served on board. Clients who sign up to this service also receive the complimentary Catering Competency Development Programme,” he said.

Our Catering Competency Development Programme training package is designed to increase standards in the galley by training and supporting catering staff. MCTC uses distinctive training methods and offers 365 days a year support which incorporates a 360 degree development and upgrade training with a range of training programmes, both onshore and offshore.

Source: MCTC