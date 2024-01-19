MOL Group Training Program for Engineers is Japan’s 1st to Meet IMO ‘Model Course’ Standard- Continually Enhancing Safety with Seafarer Training Based on the Latest Global Standards

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that its group company MOL Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd. (MOLMEC; President: Takashi Nakashima; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is the first Japanese training company to receive Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK; President & CEO: Hiroaki Sakashita; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) accreditation that its “Engine Room Resource Management-Leadership and Teamwork Training” program for engineers complies with the International Maritime Organization (IMO)-established Model Course 7.17 and Model Course 2.07.

This ERM training is designed to strengthen the resource management and operational skills of Engineers including Chief Engineers, and complies with the requirements of the Ship Inspection Report Program (SIRE 2.0), a guideline for ship inspections established by the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF), a shippers’ organization in the tanker industry.

MOLMEC will continue to enhance the safety operation of MOL Group through training programs that conform to international standards, while also opening this course to a wide range of seafarers outside the MOL Group, supporting foster the world’s highest standard of operating safety throughout the shipping industry.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines