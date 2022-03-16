National Cargo Bureau launch remote container inspection service

National Cargo Bureau, the New York based container inspection company has recently launched a remote container inspection service based on the Hazcheck Inspections web-based container inspections database and access portal developed with their software division, Exis Technologies, global leaders in IT solutions for the management of dangerous goods in sea transport.

The new service uses mobile devices to connect customers with NCB’s experienced team of surveyors, so they can review and inspect container transport units remotely. The information and media files that the customer captures remotely via the device are automatically uploaded to the mobile platform. There are two features to choose from depending on the services requested, Workflow for Remote Container Inspections or a Live Video option with a direct NCB Surveyor. The remote inspections are performed via selfservice workflows. Each task in the workflows is guided with detailed instructions and examples. The workflows sent by NCB are received on a mobile device(s) of assigned representatives (i.e. Ocean Carrier, Container Freight Station, Marine Terminal, Shipper, Beneficial Cargo Owner, NonVessel Operating Common Carrier, etc.). After receiving the request, the user can start to complete the workflow without the need to install any app or content. The recorded information and media files, including photos of securing methods, are then analyzed by the surveyors to determine if the container transport unit is in compliance with applicable regulations and acceptable for ocean transport.

NCB has recently carried out remote container inspections for three of the top ten container lines, Evergreen, Maersk and Hapag Lloyd.

Ian Lennard, President, NCB commented, “We are delighted to be able to offer this new service to our customers. Container inspections need to be carried out in a timely manner and on a global scale, particularly in locations where dangerous goods expertise may not be available. We are able to conduct remote inspections for customers throughout the supply chain, improving safety as well as helping with the overall efficiency of shipping containers. Direct consultations with our team of NCB surveyors, with decades of experience, ensures that deficiencies will be detected and corrected prior to delivery. Delays can lead to spiraling handling and storage, trucker, deficiency re-work and failed unit re-inspection costs.”

Captain Y S Hwang, Dept Head of Operation, Evergreen and Chairman of CINS commented, “NCB recently carried out some remote inspections on our Ever Pride vessel in Taiwan following a fire caused by undeclared seed cake. The remote capability of the inspection process allowed us to investigate the cause of the fire immediately upon the vessel’s arrival after the box discharged ashore, with direct help from an experienced team of surveyors with dangerous goods expertise, rather than waiting for them to be available to travel to the port to carry out a survey in person. We would definitely use this method of container inspection again in the future.”

Source: National Cargo Bureau