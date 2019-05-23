Navis Enhances Core TOS Functionality, Delivering Record Levels of Productivity with Launch of 3.7

Navis a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, has released N4 3.7, the newest version of its flagship TOS with upgraded product features and expanded capabilities. With this upgrade, Navis continues to enhance its core TOS functionality to meet the critical needs of its manual, semi-automated and fully automated terminal customers.

Navis has continuously updated its software to scale with growing business needs of its customers globally. With the 3.7 update, customers will reach new levels of productivity, increase visibility at multi-facility terminals and leverage operational intelligence to deliver better insights. Highlights of new functions include:

Expanded General Cargo Capabilities – Navis continues to expand its capability in the break bulk space and now supports cargo appointments, cargo flex fields, direct load/unload, and many new gate business tasks that control cargo.

Extensive Rail Enhancements – Extensive enhancements to Rail AutoStow and RGC Scheduler help handle growing rail volume with less landside congestion, better crane driving visibility, and more efficient truck dispatching. With N4 3.7, Navis also supports curved rail tracks.

Improved Efficiency and Visibility for Multi-facility Terminals: The new Multi-facility Carrier Operations Option enables multi-facility complexes to divert vessels to other facilities, as well as view and plan vessel visits downstream.

Greater Moves Per Hour: Measuring moves per hour is the gold standard for evaluating the effectiveness of a TOS in managing quay crane operations. The N4 Automation solution has made significant strides, with some terminals improving MPH by 16 percent in the past two years.

Strengthened Operational Insights: Navis’ BI Portal Analytics and Ops Monitoring dashboards have been enhanced to deliver better operational insights and tuned for better usability and performance.

“As our customers continue to grow their terminal business, meeting the demands of scaled operations is a top priority,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Technology Officer, Navis. “We’ve made significant investments in optimizing our solutions to support increasing terminal throughput and these valuable additions and enhancements make N4, the world’s leading TOS, even better. This upgrade reflects the feedback of hundreds of customers currently operating on N4 and we built 3.7 with the goal of helping our customers make strides in their business – whether they are a greenfield site, fully automated or anywhere in between.”

Source: Navis