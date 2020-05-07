New Baltic S&P assessments for Handysize vessels

The Baltic Exchange has added an eighth vessel type to its weekly Sale & Purchase Assessments (BSPA). Following a successful trial and approval by the Baltic Index Council, assessments for a five-year old Handysize vessel (38,200mt dwt) are now available every Friday.

Based on assessments by a panel of shipbrokers which are reported to the Baltic Exchange by 1530 (UK), BPSA also covers Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax, Aframax, MR Product Tankers, Capesize, Panamax and Super Handy vessel types.

Handysize specifications:

Imabari 38

38,200 mt on 10.538m SSW

Built in a Japanese yard. European standard B&W engine

LOA 180m / Beam 29.8m

47,125 cbm grain / 45,300 cbm bale

5 holds/hatches

4 x 30mt cranes

5 years old.

Special survey passed. Delivery prompt (2/3 months), charter free. 2% total commission.

Welcoming the additional new service, Baltic Exchange Chief Executive Mark Jackson said:

“We first launched our sale & purchase service in 2003 and today provide shipping investors with a comprehensive set of data. These include independent assessments of not only the asset value, but also earnings, operating costs and recycling prices.”

The BSPA panel members are:

• Arrow Chartering (UK)

• Banchero-Costa

• Barry Rogliano Salles

• Compass Maritime Services

• Fearnleys

• Golden Destiny

• Lorentzen & Stemoco

• MJLF & Associates Inc.

• Optima Shipbrokers

• SSY Valuation Services

• Yamamizu Shipping

Source: Baltic Exchange