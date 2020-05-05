New benchmarks – Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” sets new records in cargo handling

In April 2020, Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handled 1 million 981,7 thousand tonnes of cargo. This figure exceeded the historical maximum – 1 million 777,3 thousand tonnes (March 2020) – by 204,4 thousand tonnes. The main cargo is traditionally iron ore. There is 88% increase in processing Capesize vessels.

Compared with April 2019, the volume of export cargo increased by 58% and amounted to 1 million 432thousand tons. The public stevedoring company increased iron ore handling by 82%. 241,8 thousand tonnes of imported cargo (mainly coking coal) passed through Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”

At the berths of the stevedoring company Yuzhny, 13 large bulk carriers were handled last month. Since the beginning of the year, the company has welcomed 49 Capesize vessels, which is a twofold increase in comparison with the same period last year.

There is a tendency to increase the daily rate of rail car discharging. On April 10, the state stevedoring company established an all-time record in rail car handling – 1011 units per day, taking into account loading. The average daily rate of the month is 766 rail cars. Sustainable improvement of current production technologies and effective cooperation with JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” ensure productivity growth.

“This spring is a difficult time for Ukraine and the world. The work of the company is carried out in a non-standard and intense environment. In a short calendar month, we reached the level of 1 million 981,7 thousand tonnes thanks to competent coordination of cargo handling and key operations optimization of the production process. We only move forward, we are proud of our results and raise the bar”, said acting director of SE STP “Yuzhny” Oleksandr Oliinyk.

Source: Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”