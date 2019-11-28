New Berth Opens at Montrose Port Authority

Significant progress within Montrose Port Authority’s infrastructure redevelopment masterplan was celebrated yesterday (Wednesday 27 November), as Phase Two of an extensive quayside refurbishment was officially opened.

Around 120 invited guests attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on the North Quay, which was carried out by Mrs Helen Carmichael, wife of MPA Chairman, John Carmichael.

Forming part of the 20-year masterplan, the increased capacity, depth alongside and associated utilities work, has increased the maximum potential size of berthing vessels from 12,000 to 18,000 gross tonnage. In addition, these developments will also deliver significant environmental benefits, removing an estimated 1.26m tonnes of freight from roads and 86,000 HGV lorry journeys.

Construction of the new common user berth was carried out by civil engineering contractor, Farrans and includes a large lay down area and an additional heavy lift pad. Carrying out the reconstruction in two phases (the first being completed in March this year), allowed the North Quay to remain operational throughout the 13-month project.

Montrose Port CEO Tom Hutchison said: “These continue to be exciting times for Montrose Port; the completion of this latest redevelopment phase simply builds upon our reputation as a key hub for both the offshore energy and general cargo market.

“The additional berth capacity enables us to strengthen and enhance our existing capabilities and further expand the size and type of vessel we can welcome to the Port, which is particularly pertinent as we continue to attract a diverse range of clients.”

Source: Montrose Port Authority