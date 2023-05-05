New Building Ordering Keeps Making Headlines

Major orders keep making headlines, with Dynacom’s contract for up to 14 LR2 tankers being among the mains “stars” of the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “in the tanker market this week, clients of Dynacom are reported to have placed an order for 10 x 115,000 dwt LR2s at DSIC (Shanhaiguan). These vessels will begin to deliver in the 2H of 2025 and throughout 2026. SWS meanwhile have also taken an order for 2 x 114,000 dwt LR2s concluded with TCC, which will deliver in 2H 2025. On the smaller end of the spectrum, Chongqiang Chuandong have announced signing one 11,500 dwt chemical tanker with CS Chemical. The vessel is understood to deliver in 2025. In dry, New Dayang have announced an order for a pair of 63,000 dwt Ultramax bulk carriers with Union Maritime with delivery in 2Q / 3Q 2025. Seacon have announced a deal for a pair of 42,000 dwt handysize bulkers at Tsuneishi Zhoushan delivering in 2H 2025. In gas, Purus Marine have signed an order for 4 x 45,000cbm conventional fuelled MGCs at Hyundai Mipo. The first two vessels will deliver in 3Q/4Q 2025 and the latter pair in 1Q 2026. Yangzijiang have announced a further order for one 36,000 cbm Ethane carrier, with the vessel expected to deliver in 2025. This vessel in understood to have been contracted by Ocean Yield and is their third in the series having originally contracted a pair of vessels in summer 2022. Finally, in the container market, Huangpu Wenchong have announced an order from Reederei Nord for a pair of gearless 1,900 TEU container carriers with these are due to deliver in 2025. Dayang Offshore have announced an order for one 7,500 dwt general cargo carrier with Arriva Shipping, with this unit also due to deliver in 2025. To close, Haidong Shipyard have announced an order for a single 7,000dwt general cargo vessel for delivery in 2025 with an unknown Indonesian client”.

In a similar note this week, Allied Shipbroking commented that “following on from Shandong Shippping’s huge dry bulk order two weeks ago, news of Greek firm Dynacom Tankers ordering up to 14 LR2 tankers grabbed attention this week. The last time we saw such contracting in the tanker sector was in 2021, when there were instances of deals for 10 MR tankers concluded, yet, due to the smaller vessel size and prices at the time, the total contract values were only around half that of this latest order. Last week saw continuing contracting activity from Union Maritime, with the firm ordering 2 Ultramax vessels.

These dry bulk orders are in addition to 10 tanker newbuildings that have been reported over the past couple of months and all 12 of these vessels are to be completed by Chinese yards. Contracting last week returned some focus onto the green/ alternative fuel sector, which hasn’t seen so many interesting new projects come to light in recent weeks. India’s Cochin yard added two hydrogen fueled short-sea bulk carriers to its orderbook, on the back of an order for a set of 4 hydrogen feeder ships a month ago and the recent delivery of two electric ferries”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P Market, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “the Korean controlled Kamsarmax Dl Ivy 82,000 dwt built 2012 Jiangus Eastern (SS due 2027 DD due 2025 BWTS fitted) was sold at $17 mln to Greek buyers. A few weeks ago the Blumenau 82,000 dwt built 2012 Taizhou Catic (ecom ME fitted) was reported at $19.8 mln. A lot of buying interest on the Supramax and Ultramax sizes. After offers were invited by 20 April, the Cl Ebisu 61,000 dwt built 2014 Iwagi Zosen (SS DD due 2024 BWTS fitted) was sold at $26.7 mln to c. of Panagea Logistics. 2 x Chinese controlled Supramax were sold, the Eastern Azalea 57,000 dwt built 2012 Hantong (SS due 2027 DD due 2025 BWTS fitted Tier II) was committed at high $15mln and the Oren 57,000 dwt built 2010 Jiandong (SS due 2025 BWTS fitted) was committed in excess of $13 mln to Chinese buyers.

In the Handy segment Voge Julie 35,000 dwt built 2011 Qidong Daoda (SS due 2026 BWTS fitted) was reported at $13.3 mln to Turkish buyers basis delivery June August in the Atlantic”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide