New Building Ordering Keeps Making Headlines
In a similar note this week, Allied Shipbroking commented that “following on from Shandong Shippping’s huge dry bulk order two weeks ago, news of Greek firm Dynacom Tankers ordering up to 14 LR2 tankers grabbed attention this week. The last time we saw such contracting in the tanker sector was in 2021, when there were instances of deals for 10 MR tankers concluded, yet, due to the smaller vessel size and prices at the time, the total contract values were only around half that of this latest order. Last week saw continuing contracting activity from Union Maritime, with the firm ordering 2 Ultramax vessels.
These dry bulk orders are in addition to 10 tanker newbuildings that have been reported over the past couple of months and all 12 of these vessels are to be completed by Chinese yards. Contracting last week returned some focus onto the green/ alternative fuel sector, which hasn’t seen so many interesting new projects come to light in recent weeks. India’s Cochin yard added two hydrogen fueled short-sea bulk carriers to its orderbook, on the back of an order for a set of 4 hydrogen feeder ships a month ago and the recent delivery of two electric ferries”.
Meanwhile, in the S&P Market, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “the Korean controlled Kamsarmax Dl Ivy 82,000 dwt built 2012 Jiangus Eastern (SS due 2027 DD due 2025 BWTS fitted) was sold at $17 mln to Greek buyers. A few weeks ago the Blumenau 82,000 dwt built 2012 Taizhou Catic (ecom ME fitted) was reported at $19.8 mln. A lot of buying interest on the Supramax and Ultramax sizes. After offers were invited by 20 April, the Cl Ebisu 61,000 dwt built 2014 Iwagi Zosen (SS DD due 2024 BWTS fitted) was sold at $26.7 mln to c. of Panagea Logistics. 2 x Chinese controlled Supramax were sold, the Eastern Azalea 57,000 dwt built 2012 Hantong (SS due 2027 DD due 2025 BWTS fitted Tier II) was committed at high $15mln and the Oren 57,000 dwt built 2010 Jiandong (SS due 2025 BWTS fitted) was committed in excess of $13 mln to Chinese buyers.
In the Handy segment Voge Julie 35,000 dwt built 2011 Qidong Daoda (SS due 2026 BWTS fitted) was reported at $13.3 mln to Turkish buyers basis delivery June August in the Atlantic”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide