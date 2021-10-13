New Strategic Partnership between Bunker One and Red Sea Bunkering Aims to Grow Djibouti Market

Red Sea Bunkering and Bunker One have forged a new strategic partnership with the common goal to grow the bunker market in Djibouti, while at the same time ensuring the highest standards of safety, along with reliable and flexible bunker supplies to its customers on one of the main sea trading routes.

The new strategic alliance between the bunkering company Bunker One and the Djibouti-based Red Sea Bunkering is set to create a competitive bunker alternative to other locations in and around the North African region. By combining the synergies of Red Sea Bunkering’s many years of operational experience in Djibouti and Bunker One’s worldwide experience and solid supply chain, both companies are determined to solidify Djibouti into one of the main bunkering locations on the trade route.

“This commercial alliance will increase the competitiveness and growth of Red Sea Bunkering in the region and will offer its customers a worldwide solution with the global connection of Bunker One,” says George Vettori, CEO of Red Sea Bunkering, about the new strategic alliance with Bunker One.

At Bunker One the newly struck alliance between the two companies is seen as the first step on the path to a long and fruitful partnership.

“We are extremely pleased about this alliance between Red Sea Bunkering and Bunker One. Together we will be able to ensure the full supply chain from blending, freighting, hedging, storing, and delivering products to our clients in Djibouti on the prompt and in the future with the coming transitions in the bunker space. With this alliance we aim to position Djibouti as a key regional bunker hub for all ships calling and passing Djibouti for years to come,” says Mads Uldal Borggaard, Managing Director of Bunker One, Africa.

Bunker Supplies to Bolster and Develop the Djibouti Region

The bunker barges MT RED SEA 1, and MT VER will perform the bunkering supplies. Both barges are fully equipped for bunkering operations, meeting the highest industry standards. Together with MT GSS, floating storage of 80,000 DWT in Djibouti, Bunker One and Red Sea Bunkering can serve its clients with a compliant, stable and competitive flow of products.

This new alliance will benefit the entire industry and help grow Djibouti according to the Chairman of Red Sea Bunkering and Djibouti ports and Free Zones Authorities, Aboubaker Omar Hadi:

“We are delighted with the alliance between Red Sea bunkering and Bunker One, which goes hand in hand with our vision of making Djibouti the main bunkering hub of the region.“

With the new partnership VLSFO Very low sulphur fuel oil, HSFO high sulphur fuel oil and MGO marine gas oil will be available in Djibouti. All products will meet ISO 2010 specifications.

