Nokia selected by STI to deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile

Nokia today announced that it will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI).

The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform and will use 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improved network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles across an area of 31 hectares. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.

Nokia DAC is an innovative, high-performance, end-to-end private wireless network and edge computing platform designed to meet the mission-critical needs of asset-intensive industries such as port terminals. The platform will enable future use cases such as remote and autonomous crane operations within the piers and yards, as well as enable new capabilities at STI.

San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI) is the main port terminal in Chile and one of the most important port terminals in South America. It is also the closest port to all the main cities in Chile, only 110 km. from Santiago through highway 78; and also connected to many key production centers in Southern Chile.

STI’s goal is to move towards becoming a digital port and the basis for this is to have a state-of-the-art, high-performance network for industrial use, which will allow -for example- transmission of data with higher quality, five times faster and with more reach. In this way, it will continue to optimize its operation and service, catching up with the main ports in the world.

Marcelo Entreconti, Head of Enterprise for Latin America, Nokia, said: “By deploying an industrial-grade private wireless network at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI), the port will have a robust, secure and predictable wireless connectivity platform. With this project, STI takes an important step in its digitalization journey, improving safety and productivity with a future-ready platform also capable of supporting digitalization and automation use cases.”

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, ports, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. We have also extended our expertise to more than 485+ large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors, and have been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

Source: Nokia