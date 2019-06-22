Norway plans to halve emissions from shipping by 2030

Norway this week announced a new action plan for green shipping that will help halve emissions from shipping and fishing by 2030.

The new plan includes proposition to work further on financial support schemes and cost increase management for county municipalities that require low and zero emission solutions in speedboat tenders, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

It also encourages increased demand for green transport solutions at sea, which includes possible renewal of cargo ships with environmentally friendly fleet.

The government also plans to evaluate requirements for zero and low emission solutions for new operating vessels in the oil industry and for service vessels in the aquaculture industry and to reach the goal for emission-free ports by 2030.

“The focus on green shipping is an important step in climate policy. We cut emissions at home, we strengthen the industry and we contribute to developing new and climate-friendly technology that can be exported globally,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg was quoted as saying.

“This is how we contribute to growth and jobs along the entire coast,” she said.

Minister of Climate and Environment Ola Elvestuen said that Norway is strengthening the measures to bring down emissions from speedboats and ferries, cruise ships, cargo ships, offshore vessels, fish farming, fishing and recreational boats.

Source: Xinhua