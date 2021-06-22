NSML becomes first customer for JAWS application on KONGSBERG’s K-IMS platform

NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML) has just signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime (KM) to deliver Shell’s patented JAWS (Just Add Water System) draught and trim optimisation software across the entire NSML fleet of 11 LNG carriers (LNGC). JAWS will be distributed using Kongsberg Maritime’s K-IMS digital solution – a portfolio of specialised applications to support complex operations – making K-IMS and JAWS a core element of NSML’s digitalisation and cyber security strategies.

The JAWS software uses historic, high-frequency vessel data to determine optimal operating conditions, as recorded from previous voyages. This enables the system to advise on how best to enhance a vessel’s draught and trim at any given speed as a means of reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions. JAWS also monitor and reports live fuel and emissions savings back to managers, giving a real-time insight into the benefits of deploying this technology across a fleet.

By uniting all data-logging and communication channels into one secure system, the collaborative K-IMS solution presents a comprehensive information flow which provides a common, user-friendly solution for fleet owners, charterers and third parties alike. To date, close to 300 K-IMS contracts have been signed within the LNG sector. “K-IMS is also establishing an appreciable market footprint in the offshore segment,” says Vegar Løver, Sales Manager, LNG, Kongsberg Maritime.

“By working together with Shell on JAWS, we have added a new layer of trust and strengthened customer relations relating to KM’s regular product portfolio,” Løver concludes, “and our K-IMS solution has created a great foundation for rolling out JAWS. We’re very pleased that the solution has provided the basis for NSML to move forward with both digitalisation and cyber security.”

The KONGSBERG Information Management System (K-IMS) is a suite of specialised applications hosted on the Kognifai open digital ecosystem. K-IMS is designed to allow continuous access to data, both on board and on shore, in an interactive, web-based solution, and to provide an efficient information flow. Applications, dashboards and tailor-made fleet and process automated viewing tools can subsequently be added to the K-IMS solution in each owner’s or third-party’s data replication and advisory cloud environment.

Source: Kongsberg Maritime