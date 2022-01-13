Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product: a more sustainable and robust offering for the CMA CGM Group’s customers

With the signature of Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product, the CMA CGM Group continues to support its customers’ business amid strong demand for transport, by expanding its range of services to serve more ports, with direct calls and improved transit times starting from April 2022.

The Group’s customers will reap the benefit of an optimized, highly competitive offering built on:

352 containerships, of which 121 will be operated by the CMA CGM Group, which continues to play a leading role within the alliance

42 services

an estimated total annual capacity of around 22.4 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units)

CMA CGM continues to support its customers’ business amid strong demand for shipping services

The upgrade highlights CMA CGM’s commitment to serve its customers even more effectively, with:

a comprehensive offering for Transpacific trade with 23 services, including a new service between Asia and the east coast of the United States (CBX operated by CMA CGM), two new services between Asia and the west coast of the United States (CENX operated by COSCO and SEAX operated by COSCO/OOCL) and a service upgrade between China and the west coast of the United States (PRX operated by CMA CGM with seven 15,000-TEU ships)

a game-changing offering between Asia and Europe with 7 services and the deployment of nine, 23,000-TEU, LNG-powered ships on FAL 1

an enhanced offering between Asia and the Mediterranean with an upgrade to two services operated by CMA CGM (MEX 1 with nine 15,000-TEU, LNG-powered ships and PHOEX with five 8,500-TEU ships)

2 Transatlantic services connecting northern Europe with the east coast of the United States and with the Gulf of Mexico

the only alliance offering 4 dedicated services between Asia and the Middle East and 2 Asia-Red Sea services

Launched in spring 2017, Ocean Alliance is the world’s largest operational alliance between shipping companies on the world’s major trade routes.

A more sustainable offering with 15 dual-fuel, LNG-powered CMA CGM ships already assigned to Ocean Alliance

As part of its commitment to the shipping industry’s energy transition, the CMA CGM Group already operates 15 dual-fuel, liquefied natural gas-powered ships under the aegis of Ocean Alliance. The CMA CGM Group’s entire e-methane ready fleet will expand to 44 ships by year-end 2024.

Since 2017, CMA CGM has chosen to invest in dual-fuel vessels that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and allow to almost fully reduce atmospheric pollutant emissions. This represents a first step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The engine installed on these vessels is already capable of using BioLNG from biomethane (-67% in CO₂ emissions) or synthetic methane (including e-methane).

Source: CMA CGM