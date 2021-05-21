OneLearn Global and Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute Sign MoU to develop collaboration

Recently launched OneLearn Global and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of developing collaboration in the field of education and training, encompassing marine and offshore technology, marine robotics and maritime digitalisation.

OneLearn Global, a member of the Fameline Holding Group based in Limassol, Cyprus, was created to deliver modern-day digital eLearning training solutions to serve the maritime, energy, hospitality and industrial sectors, providing an enormously effective and intuitive next-gen, world-class Learning Management System (LMS), incorporating modern learning techniques.

“OneLearn Global is designed to deliver an enhanced, engaging, yet personalised, and intuitive enjoyable learning experience through digitalisation and we truly see the CMMI as an effective and like-minded partner that is clearly focused on driving sustainable blue growth through the needs of industry and society,” said OneLearn Global Senior Advisor, Nigel Cleave.

Zacharias Siokouros, CEO of CMMI, commented: “I see real opportunities for cooperation between our two organisations and we are already exploring some specific joint activities with the team at OneLearn Global. One of the key areas CMMI wants to focus on is the human element in the marine and maritime sectors, aiming at upskilling people in the blue economy and addressing challenges faced by those at sea. This MoU fits in very well within this endeavour.”

Source: OneLearn Global