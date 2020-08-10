OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.87 a barrel Friday, 7 August 2020

Recent News

  

The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $44.87 a barrel on Friday, compared with $45.17 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).
Source: OPEC – Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

