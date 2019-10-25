Pertamina buys three condensate cargoes for Dec delivery – sources

Indonesia’s Pertamina has bought two cargoes of Australia’s North West Shelf (NWS) condensate and one cargo of Equatorial Guinea’s Alba condensate for December delivery, two traders said.

The cargoes were bought at a range of minus $2 a barrel to plus $2 a barrel to dated Brent on a cost-and-freight basis.

The sellers were not immediately known.

The cargoes are for Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI), operator of a condensate splitter in Indonesia.

