Petrobras says on track to raise Rio’s LNG import capacity by 50%, pending license

Brazil’s Petrobras PETR4.SA has successfully concluded tests that will allow for a 50% capacity expansion at its Rio de Janeiro liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal to 30 million cubic meters per day, the company said.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it is in the process of obtaining government permits to expand the terminal’s capacity.

The terminal is used to convert the natural gas imported by Brazil by sea in a super-chilled liquefied version back to its gaseous form, a process known as regasification.

Brazil is expanding its LNG facilities to take advantage of low international prices.

The tests completed by Petrobras were part of the requirements by Rio’s environmental agency Inea and by Brazil’s national oil regulator ANP. Petrobras has not specified the timing for conclusion of the licensing process.

The company’s Guanabara bay terminal in Rio de Janeiro currently has capacity to process 20 million cubic meters of gas per day through a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The terminal consists of an island type pier with two berths for mooring and anchoring an FSRU vessel and a supply vessel, the company said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Bill Berkrot)