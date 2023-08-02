Platts updates flat rates used in Mediterranean crude freight-adjusted assessments to reflect Turkish Straits transit fees, effective Aug. 1

Recent News

  

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, has updated multiple flat rates used in the Urals (Med) net-forward assessment and CPC, Azeri Light freight netback calculations to reflect an increase in transit fees through the Turkish Straits, as detailed in Worldscale Circular No. 57 (2023).

Effective Aug. 1, an additional 12 cents/mt has been added to the flat rate of the following routes: Novorossiisk-Augusta, CPC-Augusta and Supsa-Augusta.

Assessments impacted: Urals (Med), CPC FOB Suez, CPC FOB Afra and Azeri Light FOB Supsa.
Source: Platts

