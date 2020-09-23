PNSC planning to set up a LNG shipping desk: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is planning to set up a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping desk.

The minister has shared an advertisment of jobs on social media networking site saying that “If somebody have experience in this sector, see the advert below and apply” According to add, PNSC is hiring qualified and experienced professional as individual consultants on long term consultancy basis for a period of one year extendable on mutual agreement.

Source: Business Recorder