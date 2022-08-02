Porto Itapoá launches last-mile delivery service and enhanced storage options

“The new 2,000 m2 warehouse for general cargo is strategically located in the port, which makes the ‘unloading’ of the container and its return to the shipowner more practical and faster,” explains Roberto Pandolfo, Customer Experience Business Director at Porto Itapoá.

Reduced or zero demurrage

“This is particularly important as free-time – the length of time, a container can be stored free of charge at the port – has reduced considerably since the beginning of the pandemic to help reduce congestion. It can also help customers reduce or completely remove demurrage charges – a penalty paid by customers for using a container beyond the contracted term.”

The storage facility offers additional flexibility for companies that are close to reaching their maximum stocking capacity. “As operational procedures also fall under our responsibility, the customer has much less administration and more convenience,” adds Pandolfo.

Less-than-truckload last mile service

Porto Itapoá already offered fractional cargo operations (LCL – Less Container Load), but this is now supported by its new fractional cargo transport service (LTL – Less-than-truckload) which reduces logistics complexity and adds flexibility for customers.

Deliveries are made within a 160km and 260km radius of Porto Itapoá, directly to the customer’s door using transport managed by the Terminal itself. “In this way, we speed up a step in the customer’s logistics chain, reduce complexity and guarantee delivery,” explains Pandolfo.

Source: Porto Itapoá