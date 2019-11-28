Russian gas tanker heads to Spain with U.S. LNG cargo – data

A Russian gas tanker was loaded with a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo at the Sabine Pass terminal in the United States and is heading to the Spanish terminal of Huelva, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Thursday.

It showed that the Marshal Vasilevskiy tanker – a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) – which can also act as an LNG vessel – is set to arrive at Huelva on Dec. 9.

Industry sources have said that the energy trader Gunvor has leased the Marshal Vasilevskiy from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, which occupies around 36 percent of the European gas market.

Gazprom does not supply natural gas to Spain via pipeline, though it had already shipped LNG to the country. It has said the LNG supplies from the United States to Europe do not rival its own deliveries as they are more competitive by pricing.

Both Gazprom and Gunvor have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Alexandra Hudson)