Russian oil product exports via Tuapse seen at 1.324 mln T in March -traders

Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in March are set to fall by 8.7% month on month on a daily basis to 1.324 million tonnes, versus 1.310 million tonnes scheduled for February, two traders said on Thursday.

March is three days longer than February.

Meanwhile, actual oil products exports via Tuapse in February were down 23% from initial plans after harsh winter storms in the area, according to traders estimates.

Source: Reuters