Sabine Pass LNG begins loading first cargo since Hurricane Laura

Houston — Sabine Pass LNG has begun loading its first cargo since it went offline ahead of Hurricane Laura, data from cFlow, Platts trade-flow software, showed Sept. 10.

The cargo is being loaded onto the Hoegh Gannett, which berthed at the facility on Sept. 9. The last tanker to load at Sabine Pass departed the facility on Aug. 23.

Another tanker, the Oak Spirit, is currently in a holding pattern off the Texas-Louisiana coast, where the Sabine Pass liquefaction facility is located.

The resumption of tanker loadings at the US’ largest export facility has contributed to a strong rebound in aggregate US LNG feedgas consumption. Feedgas nominations across the nation’s six export facilities reached almost 6.8 Bcf on Sept. 10, data from S&P Global Platts Analytics showed.

This represents uptake levels not seen since May 2020, when US LNG cargo cancellations began.

This figure notably excludes any drawdown from Cameron LNG, which has remained offline since Aug. 27 due to hurricane damage to electricity infrastructure supplying the facility.

Capacity utilization in the US is expected to rebound substantially in the lead-up to winter, after the recent spate of cancellations seen over the summer that saw as many as 45-50 cargoes cancelled in July.

Source: Platts