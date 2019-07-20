Saudi crude exports drop to 6.94 million bpd in May – JODI

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in May fell to 6.94 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.18 million bpd in April, official data showed.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) provide monthly export figures to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.

