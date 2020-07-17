Saudi ports handle 14% more cargo in June

The total tonnage of cargo handled in Saudi ports during June 2020 was 29 million tons, an increase of 14% compared to the same period last year, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

The number of containers handled reached more than 598,000, an increase of 7.34%, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

As many as 1,018 vessels, 2.4 million tons of foodstuffs, 35,000 vehicles, and 387,000 heads of livestock arrived at Saudi ports during the month of June.

It is worth noting that these increases have been recorded by Saudi Arabia’s ports despite the coronavirus pandemic (Covid) 19. It is an affirmation of the strength of the Saudi economy, supply chains and commercial movement, said the report.

Source: Trade Arabia