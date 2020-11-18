Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” has best results in its 42 years

Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” has established its reputation as a leading state stevedoring company in Ukraine. The company has the record results in 2020. New technologies and state-of-art handling equipment are key factors in the improvement of the port results.

Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handled 15,8 million tonnes of cargoes for 10 months 2020. While 15,15 million tonnes of cargoes a year is the highest tonnage in its history. This result was achieved in 2019.

The export cargo improved by 51% compared to 10 months of 2019. In 2020 within 10 months, Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handled 12 million 72 thousand tonnes of iron ore, pig iron and grain cargoes. Cabotage increased more than 20 times, amounting to 308.2 thousand tonnes. The volume of import cargoes remained at the level of 2019 – about 2 million tonnes.

During 10 months of 2020 the state stevedoring company welcomed 277 vessels, including 134 Capesize vessels. It is 49% more than last year. Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handled 219 510 rail cars (+24% compared to the same period in 2019).

“Our main goal is to reach higher mark in cargo handling and income. First, we develop cargo handling technology and improve the effectiveness. Second, we have the cargo handling equipment from the world leaders in the production of port machinery. Moreover, we are to buy new wheel loader, grabs etc. We constantly monitor trends in the development of handling equipment and we are always happy to cooperate and receive commercial quotations right from equipment manufacturers”, said Serhii Kovshar, acting director of Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”.

Today, port facilities include powerful cranes Tukan, wheel loaders and handlers Liebherr, Sennebogen etc. The company has commenced handling new cargoes and plans to update cargo handling machinery in order to increase operational income. Procurement company for 2021 has started on the basis of e-procurement system the ProZorro.

It is planned to build a new handling complex for import bulk cargo. It is to include 3,5 km of railway tracks, a car-loading machine, new stackers, reclaimers, and a berth conveyor. Reconstruction of the complex for export bulk cargo involves the installation of a shiploader with a berth conveyor, stacker, reclaimers. A new car dumper complex with a modern fining system is to be purchased to speed up the handling up to 30 rail cars per hour. New equipment will expand port capacity and boost productivity.

“Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” is located on the north-west coast of the Black Sea in the nonfreezing Adzhalyksky estuary and it is the deepest port in Ukraine. The company provides a wide range of loading & discharging services, storage and related works; it handles bulk, general and break-bulk cargoes. Scheduled cargo delivery and cargo handling are effectively performed due to the convenient location of the railroad station “Beregova”, developed infrastructure of the road and rail ways. The company operates five deep-water berths, two of which are dedicated to handling of Capesize vessel up to permissible DWT. Annual cargo turnover of the company is 15 153 000 tonnes.

Source: Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”