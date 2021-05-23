Seaspan LNG commissions first LNG bunker vessel on the West Coast

Seaspan LNG completed a letter of intent with Natong China International Marine Containers Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering to build an LNG bunker vessel for the Vancouver, Canada, port, Seaspan LNG said.

“We look forward to continuing to design over the next months and are exited to partner with Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering to have the first LNG bunker vessel on the West Coast,” said Harly Penner, director of Fleet Engineering and Vessel Development at Seaspan, in a statement May 19.

The Canada-based company has partnered with Vard Marine Inc. on the design of the 7,600-cu m bunker vessel, it said in the statement. The vessel will be able to refuel multiple ship types, transfer to and from a wide range of terminals, and will engage in ship-to-ship LNG transfer and coastal and short sea shipping operations.

The vessel is to be built at Natong China International Marine Containers Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering’s shipyard in China where they have completed 30 gas carriers for LNG, LEG and LPG, the statement also said. Neither company could be reached for further comment.

“FortisBC has been providing Seaspan with LNG for a number of years and welcome this news as an important in establishing British Columbia as a liquefied natural gas bunkering hub for regional and international vessels,” said Mike Leclair, FortisBC vice president of Major Projects and LNG at FortisBC.

Source: Platts