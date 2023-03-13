Shipping on agenda of Greek PM meeting

President Nikos Christodoulides said that Cyprus and Greece should work more closely on matters of shipping, which will be high on the agenda of his first meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens next week.

Speaking on the sidelines of the sixth Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol, Christodoulides said the importance of Cyprus and Greek shipping is crucial to the EU.

“We are proud of the Cyprus shipping sector, and I thank the Cyprus-based shipowners who contribute 7% of the country’s GDP,” he said.

“The government’s plans for shipping over the next six months include actions that need to be undertaken by the executive to enhance further Cyprus shipping to overcome some of the challenges.

“There will be an ongoing dialogue with our shipowners to meet these challenges.

“We have common aims and common ambitions which we can only overcome through cooperation.”

The President said that government needs to promote the importance of Cyprus and Greek shipping to the EU.

“When we talk about European shipping, in effect, we are talking about Cyprus and Greek shipping.

“Through joint actions, we need to upscale the priority with which the EU deals with maritime matters.

“The challenges that lie ahead are not only national but also European issues”.

