Shipping’s Supply Chain Resilience a Crucial Factor Against Further Disrupting Factors
According to Intermodal’s Research Analyst, Ms. Chara Georgousi, “this crucial infrastructure’s unexpected closure has exacerbated concerns within the shipping industry, with MSC projecting the port’s inaccessibility to span weeks if not months. Such a shift occurs amidst an already volatile landscape for shipping, punctuated by rate fluctuations driven by geopolitical dynamics and route alterations”.
“The timing coincides with ocean freight’s slow season. Despite the significant disruption, the incident has surprisingly not yet impacted global shipping rates, with container shipping costs from Asia to the US continuing their downward trend. Yet, the immediate need to redirect logistics strategies has led to the rerouting of vessels to alternative East Coast ports such as New York, Virginia, and Philadelphia. Although the Port of Baltimore handles a smaller volume compared to these alternatives, the diversions might still cause congestion and slight delays. These adjustments may marginally increase shipping durations and costs without precipitating a severe supply chain crisis. Nonetheless, potential congestion and prolonged wait times could exert upward pressure on freight rates between Asia and the U.S. East Coast and between Europe and the U.S.”, Ms. Georgousi said.
“The Baltimore Bridge collapse serves as a critical reminder of the essential need for resilient infrastructure and the imperative of strategic planning to uphold global supply chain resilience. The coming months will undoubtedly be crucial in assessing the long-term effects of this disruption, both on regional logistics and the broader global shipping market”, Intermodal’s analyst concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide