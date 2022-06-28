Shipxplorer Is Officially Launched

ShipXplorer, a company part of AirNav Systems LLC, is proud to announce the new ship tracker, ShipXplorer.com launched officially today.

After months and weeks of arduous work developing the industry’s most innovative ship tracker that will revolutionize the global ship tracking industry is officially launched!

ShipXplorer is a vessel tracking website that tracks global vessel movements in real-time. ShipXplorer was developed to cater to the increasing navigational and tracking challenges faced by the maritime industry worldwide.

ShipXplorer Mission

ShipXplorer is on a mission to create the world’s largest AIS-based vessel tracking network. With exploding worldwide demand from feeders to host our AIS receivers, ShipXplorer aims to leverage this demand to build out a robust terrestrial tracking network along the coastline of over 80 countries. In addition to developing a coastal network of AIS ground stations globally, strategic partnerships with leading satellite data providers have also been initiated to achieve 100% AIS coverage.

ShipXplorer Coverage Map

ShipXplorer’s products and solutions are truly a pair of game-changing entries into the ship industry. In a very competitive market, we offer something entirely unique, different, and customized according to the requirements and needs of our users. With unique features and tools, ShipXplorer has something that will undoubtedly stand out.

Andre Brandao, CEO of ShipXplorer, operated and owned by AirNav Systems LLC, said: “This is a significant and exciting step in the growth of our company. The ship tracking industry has always been a goal for us. We are very proud to enter this new market and to offer new solutions to the industry that is constantly looking for tools to meet the new challenges faced by the maritime & ship industry.”

Additionally to our ship tracking solutions, we are proud to announce our hardware AIS product innovations: ShipXplorer AIS Donge, antenna & SEA AIS Receiver designed for those looking for AIS premium products.

Source: ShipXplorer