Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 55,000 tonnes corn – traders

Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group bought about 55,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from South Africa in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 248.39 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2022 corn contract CZ2, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra, they said.

If sourced from South Africa, the tender had sought shipment between Aug. 16 and Sept. 4.

