TECHMAR Services Ltd Announces Acquisition of DHall Renewables

Techmar Services Ltd (www.techmar.tech), announced the acquisition of a majority stake in UK based DHall Renewables (www.dhallrenewables.co.uk), an established services company in the wind installation and service industry.

DHall Renewables (DHR), established in 2017, provides pre-assembly, main assembly, commissioning, troubleshooting and other services, including all statutory inspection works on all wind turbine manufacturers and models. Over the last 5 years, DHR has built an extensive portfolio of successful projects, both onshore and offshore in Europe.

Techmar Services was established by Pankaj Khanna, the former CEO of OceanRig UDW Inc and shareholder of Heidmar to leverage the exponential growth in renewable energy and energy demand in general.

Daniel Hall, CEO of DHR commented “We are delighted to have joined forces with Techmar to leverage the exponential growth expected in the wind energy sector. Our technical expertise and industry experience combined with Techmar’s access to capital and geographical outreach will help us grow the footprint of DHR beyond our current markets and go global. Accessing the global market is certainly something the DHR team are looking forward to and already benefiting from following the deal with Techmar. The entire team at DHR are extremely excited at the prospects of expanding the already well-established business and enhancing the professional service we provide to our clients”.

Pankaj Khanna, CEO & Shareholder of Heidmar Inc commented “I am pleased to announce today our entry into the renewables services sector. This has been a personal goal for some time and today is the first step in this journey to decarbonization. We are excited to have teamed up with Daniel and his team on this exciting journey. Given the geopolitical situation today, the rush to renewables is going to accelerate beyond what was expected even just a month ago. Wind energy offers a clean and abundant resource that can not only decarbonize the energy slate but also alleviate the reliance on geopolitically sensitive areas for fossil fuels. I look forward to working with the DHR team to grow their footprint globally”.

Source: Techmar Services Ltd