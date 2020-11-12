Teekay Corporation Reports Third Quarter Adjusted Net Income of $15 Million, with LNG The Main Driving Force

Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. These results include the Company’s two publicly-listed consolidated subsidiaries, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Daughter Entities), and all remaining subsidiaries and equity-accounted investments. Teekay, together with its subsidiaries other than the Daughter Entities, is referred to in this release as Teekay Parent. Please refer to the third quarter 2020 earnings releases of Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers, which are available on Teekay’s website at www.teekay.com, for additional information on their respective results.

CEO Commentary

“In the third quarter of 2020, we reported another adjusted profit, with adjusted net income of approximately $15 million, or $0.15 per share, and total adjusted EBITDA increased by approximately $34 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year period,” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Teekay LNG, which accounted for approximately 82 percent of our total adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020, generated strong earnings and cash flows despite a heavy scheduled drydock program. Teekay Tankers also reported positive adjusted net income and outperformed a weak spot tanker market on the strength of fixed-rate charters secured over the past several quarters at attractive levels. Teekay Parent’s adjusted EBITDA improved by $13 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year, primarily as a result of higher cash distributions from Teekay LNG, lower net general and administrative expenses, and improved results from the Foinaven and Hummingbird FPSOs, partially offset by lower earnings from the Banff FPSO, which ceased production and commenced decommissioning in June 2020. We are nearing completion of Phase I of the Banff FPSO decommissioning project, which has been progressing well in terms of both schedule and budget. The FPSO unit left the field, as scheduled, in late-August 2020 and is now preparing for green recycling, with Phase II of the decommissioning project expected to be carried out in the summer of 2021,” commented Mr. Hvid.

“We have continued to increase our financial strength across the Teekay group,” added Mr. Hvid. “During the past year, we have reduced our consolidated net debt by over $940 million, or approximately 22 percent, and increased our consolidated liquidity from $0.6 billion to $1.1 billion(1) on a pro forma basis as of September 30, 2020. In addition, at Teekay Parent, we used some of our cash balances to opportunistically repurchase $14.4 million in principal amount of our existing convertible and secured bonds for total consideration of $11.9 million at all-in average prices of 81.55 and 92.23, respectively.”

Mr. Hvid concluded, “I want to thank our seafarers and onshore colleagues for their continued dedication to providing safe and uninterrupted service to our customers throughout the course of the pandemic. With our balance sheets continuing to strengthen, extensive contracted revenues at Teekay LNG and no committed growth capital expenditures or significant near-term debt maturities, we believe that we have made significant progress insulating our companies from near-term market volatility and positioning the Teekay Group to create long-term shareholder value.”

(1) Pro forma for Teekay Parent’s equity margin revolver refinancing completed on October 1, 2020.

Summary of Results

Teekay Corporation Consolidated

The Company’s consolidated results during the third quarter of 2020 improved compared to the same period of the prior year, primarily due to: higher revenues from Teekay Tankers as a result of several fixed-rate charters secured during the past year at higher rates and higher average spot tanker rates in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019; improved results from the commencement of the Foinaven FPSO unit’s new bareboat charter contract in March 2020; lower interest expense due to debt reduction over the past year and lower interest rates; Teekay LNG’s earnings from the delivery and contract start-up on three equity-accounted LNG carrier newbuildings; fewer off-hire days for scheduled drydockings and repairs; and the commencement of terminal use payments to Teekay LNG’s equity-accounted Bahrain LNG Terminal in January 2020. These improvements were partially offset by: a reduction in Teekay Tankers’ earnings resulting from the sale of four Suezmax tankers during December 2019 and the first quarter of 2020; a reduction in Teekay LNG’s earnings following the sale of two non-core LNG carriers in early-2020; and a reduction in Teekay Parent’s earnings from the Banff FPSO unit due to the decommissioning of the Banff oil field, which commenced in June 2020.

In addition, consolidated GAAP net loss decreased as the Company recognized fewer impairment charges in the third quarter of 2020, including write-downs totaling $66.3 million relating to five Aframax tankers, one FPSO unit and one in-chartered FSO unit under an operating lease, compared to write-downs of vessels totaling $175.8 million in the third quarter of 2019; and a gain of $1.1 million recognized in the third quarter of 2020 relating to the repurchase of Teekay’s 5 percent Convertible Senior Notes. These items were partially offset by an increase in unrealized credit loss provision adjustments and foreign currency exchange losses incurred in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to unrealized gains in the third quarter of 2019.

Teekay Parent

Total Teekay Parent Free Cash Flow(1) was negative $17.1 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to negative $18.8 million for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to: the elimination of the operating losses on the Foinaven FPSO unit as a result of the commencement of the new bareboat contract in the first quarter of 2020; higher distributions received from Teekay LNG as a result of Teekay LNG’s 32 percent increase in its quarterly cash distributions commencing in May 2020 and the newly-issued Teekay LNG common units Teekay Parent received as consideration for the Teekay LNG incentive distribution rights (IDR) transaction completed in May 2020; lower net general and administrative expenses; and a higher contribution from the Hummingbird FPSO unit mainly due to a new contract that took effect in the fourth quarter of 2019 at a higher rate. These increases are partially offset by: a lower contribution from the Banff FPSO unit due to the decommissioning of the Banff oil field, which commenced in June 2020, and the associated decommissioning costs incurred during the third quarter of 2020. The Banff FPSO unit’s estimated remaining net asset retirement obligation relating to the remediation of the subsea infrastructure was $34.2 million as of September 30, 2020 (net of customer recoveries and excluding any remaining operating expenses and recycling costs relating to the FPSO unit).

Please refer to Appendix D of this release for additional information about Teekay Parent’s Free Cash Flow(1).

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Summary Results of Daughter Entities

Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG’s net income, adjusted net income(1) and total adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were positively impacted by: additional earnings from the delivery and contract start-up of three 50 percent-owned LNG carrier newbuildings in late-2019 and the commencement of terminal use payments to the Bahrain LNG Terminal in one of Teekay LNG’s joint ventures; and fewer off-hire days. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in earnings as a result of the sale of non-core vessels and lower charter rates earned by three, 52 percent-owned LNG carriers. Teekay LNG’s net income and adjusted net income(1) were further positively impacted by lower net interest expense in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of debt repayments over the past year.

In addition, Teekay LNG’s GAAP net income was negatively impacted by unrealized credit loss provision adjustments related to the adoption of new accounting standards (ASC 326) at the beginning of 2020 and unrealized foreign currency exchange losses incurred in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to unrealized gains in the third quarter of 2019; partially offset by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the third quarter of 2020 compared to unrealized losses in the third quarter of 2019.

Please refer to Teekay LNG’s third quarter 2020 earnings release for additional information on the financial results for this entity.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers’ GAAP net loss increased for the third quarter of 2020, while non-GAAP adjusted net income(1) and total adjusted EBITDA(1) improved compared to the same period of the prior year. These measures were positively impacted primarily by higher revenues from several fixed-rate charters secured during the past year at higher rates and higher spot tanker rates in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year, partially offset by the sale of four Suezmax tankers during December 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, as well as the sale of the non-US portion of the ship-to-ship support services and LNG terminal management business in the second quarter of 2020. Teekay Tankers’ GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2020 also included a $45.0 million write-down of assets.

Following three strong quarters, spot tanker rates came under pressure during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of seasonal weakness, lower oil demand, record OPEC+ production cuts, and the unwinding of floating storage. Teekay Tankers was able to partially mitigate the impact of these weaker rates with 22 percent of its fleet on fixed-rate charters during the third quarter at an average rate of $37,600 per day. The weakness in spot tanker rates has continued into the fourth quarter of 2020, with rates so far averaging below the levels in the third quarter of 2020.

Please refer to Teekay Tankers’ third quarter 2020 earnings release for additional information on the financial results for this entity.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for a definition of this term and a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Summary of Recent Events

Teekay Parent

In early-October 2020, Teekay Parent closed on a new equity margin revolver of up to $150 million maturing in June 2022 to refinance the previous facility which was scheduled to mature in December 2020. The new revolver has substantially similar terms to the previous facility and currently remains fully undrawn.

Since mid-September 2020, Teekay Parent has repurchased $12.8 million in principal amount of its existing 5 percent Convertible Senior Notes for total consideration of $10.5 million at an average all-in price of 81.55, and $1.6 million in principal amount of its existing 9.25 percent Secured Senior Notes for total consideration of $1.5 million at an average all-in price of 92.23.

Teekay LNG

In August 2020, Teekay LNG issued the equivalent of $112 million of unsecured, 5-year notes in the Norwegian Bond market at an all-in fixed coupon rate of 5.74 percent. The net proceeds from the bond issuance were used to repay drawings on the Partnership’s revolving credit facilities and as a result, the new bond issuance did not increase Teekay LNG’s financial leverage.

In October 2020, the charterer of the 52 percent-owned Marib Spirit exercised its options to extend the current charter by 14 months at a higher charter rate, extending the vessel’s charter coverage to early-2022.

Teekay Tankers

In August 2020, Teekay Tankers secured a three-year, $67 million term loan to refinance four Suezmax tankers. The net proceeds from the new debt facility, along with existing cash balances, were used to repay approximately $85 million outstanding on Teekay Tankers’ existing debt facility with respect to these vessels that was scheduled to mature in 2021.

In September 2020, Teekay Tankers entered into a one-year time charter-out contract for an Aframax tanker at $18,700 per day, which commenced in early-October 2020.

In October 2020, Teekay Tankers repurchased two of its Aframax vessels that were previously subject to long-term finance leases for a total purchase price of $29.6 million. The purchase was funded with existing cash balances and therefore, the two vessels are currently unencumbered.

Liquidity

As at September 30, 2020, Teekay Parent had total liquidity of approximately $142.5 million (consisting of $54.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $87.8 million of undrawn capacity from a revolving credit facility), compared to Teekay Parent liquidity of $165.5 million as at June 30, 2020. Including Teekay Parent’s equity margin revolver refinancing completed on October 1, 2020, Teekay Parent’s pro forma total liquidity would have been approximately $173.5 million as of September 30, 2020.

On a consolidated basis, as at September 30, 2020, Teekay had consolidated total liquidity of approximately $1.0 billion (consisting of $376.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $666.5 million of undrawn capacity from its credit facilities), up from total consolidated liquidity of $939.4 million as at June 30, 2020. Including Teekay Parent’s equity margin revolver refinancing completed on October 1, 2020, Teekay’s pro forma consolidated total liquidity would have been approximately $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2020.

