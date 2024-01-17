Trelleborg Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam

Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure, a global leader in highly developed polymer solutions for the marine, infrastructure and energy industries, recently held a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction at its new manufacturing facility in the Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park (SIP) within Vietnam’s Ba Ria Vung Tau province.

The state-of-the-art facility, strategically located in one of Vietnam’s rapidly developing economic zones, was commissioned in response to the growing global demand for Trelleborg’s marine construction, infrastructure, and fender solutions. The choice of location, influenced by the favorable commercial and operational conditions of the region, reinforces the company’s commitment to strengthening its capabilities for serving customers across the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 with production coming online in 2026. While significantly increasing its production capacity, the new facility will also support Trelleborg’s progress toward meeting its environmental sustainability goals by incorporating a combination of efficiency measures including the use of solar panels, and effective water and wastewater systems.

As the construction progresses, the company remains dedicated to its vision of driving progress through innovation and superior manufacturing capabilities.

Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President, Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, elaborated on the strategy behind the choice to expand in Vietnam: “Our decision to strengthen our manufacturing footprint in Asia was driven by the complementary proximity to our facility in Qingdao, China, the local workforce, and the province’s supportive industrial policies. This facility will play a critical role in scaling up our production to meet the increasing global demands for our world class manufacturing & testing capabilities.”

Nguyen Thi Thao Nhi, General Director, Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, shared her insights at the ceremony on the economic benefits: “Trelleborg’s investment is a testament to the potential and capability of this region. This facility will not only enhance Trelleborg’s operations in a prime Vietnamese location but also contribute substantially to the local economy through job creation in the Ba Ria Vung Tau province.”

Attended by prominent local dignitaries and Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure’s senior management, the ceremony highlighted the shared long-term commitment between partners to deliver shared, sustainable growth through the development of the facility.

