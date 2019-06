Two LNG tankers heading to Britain’s South Hook, one tanker due for Belgium

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Mekaines is due to arrive at Britain’s South Hook terminal on July 5, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Wednesday.

The tanker has a capacity of about 261,000 cubic metres and is coming from Qatar.

LNG tanker Al Samriya is due to arrive at Britain’s South Hook terminal on June 28, port authority data showed.

Al Samriya has a capacity of about 258,000 cubic metres and is coming from Qatar.

LNG tanker British Diamond is due to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal on July 4, port authority data showed.

British Diamond has a capacity of about 152,000 cubic metres and is carrying cargo from Russia.

