Typhoon Hinnamnor to bring strong wind, rainstorms to east China

Typhoon Hinnamnor, the 11th of this year, is gaining strength and will bring strong wind and rainstorms to coastal regions in east China, the national observatory said Thursday.

Strong winds are expected to hit parts of Taiwan, Fujian, Zhejiang, Shanghai and Jiangsu from Thursday to next Tuesday, while rainstorms will lash parts of Taiwan, Zhejiang, Shandong and Liaoning from Friday to Sunday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the typhoon was at 21.4 degrees north latitude and 125.5 degrees east longitude, while its intensity is expected to weaken, according to forecasts.

Source: Xinhua