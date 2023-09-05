Ultimate Boats owner ExoTechnologies and RONN strike hydrogen propulsion partnership

The Isle of Man-headquartered ExoTechnologies, the owner of Glasgow boat builder Ultimate Boats, is announcing a new partnership with Arizona-based hydrogen car and truck maker the RONN.

ExoTechnologies CEO Shane Mugan said that after signing a letter of intent, the companies will now develop cutting-edge clean hydrogen electric propulsion systems for commercial, tactical, and military high-performance watercraft to be built by Ultimate Boats in Scotland. Last year Ultimate Boats launched the first fully recyclable workboat made from its patented DANU™ composite material for Police Scotland. Mr Mugan says he wants to go one step further with RONN and develop an industry-disrupting hydrogen-propelled craft.

“We are very excited to announce our new partnership with a pioneer like the RONN,” he said. “We share an outlook and passion for driving decarbonization. We are aiming to develop a clean hydrogen electric propulsion solution for our boats. This new system will propel our recyclable high-performance craft into a new era of marine technology.”

“The power of our collaboration with ExoTechnologies is in our shared vision of creating a sustainable future through innovative propulsion solutions,” said Ronn Ford, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at RONN. “Together, we will strive to help drive the marine industry’s transformation, leaving behind a legacy of clean energy and inspiring change for generations to come.”

Ultimate Boats Police Scotland boat was named Patrol Boat of the Year at the recent Work Boat World Awards.

Source: ExoTechnologies