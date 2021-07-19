Vale gets regulatory permission to import LNG

Brazilian multinational metals and mining company Vale has received permission from ANP, Brazil’s energy regulator, to import LNG for its own industrial uses.

The company has been authorized to import 1.66 cu m of gas equivalent per day for use in heating the company’s industrial ovens, according to the country’s official gazette published on July 13.

There were no restrictions on the countries that Vale is allowed to source the LNG from, only that it must be delivered to Brazil by sea and via regasification terminal.

Vale had not replied to a request for comment at the time of writing.

Brazil is no stranger to the importation of LNG and has several terminals dotted across its coast.

Recently, LNG imports have surged, driven by poor levels of rainfall over the past year, why has impeded hydroelectric power generation and increased the demand for gas-generated power.

Source: Platts