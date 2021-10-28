Wärtsilä Cooperation With Wuhu Shipyard Continues With 22nd Propulsion Package Order

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a comprehensive package of propulsion machinery for a new asphalt carrier vessel being built at the Wuhu Shipyard in China for Canadian operator McAsphalt Marine Transportation. This is the 22nd order placed by the Wuhu yard for Wärtsilä propulsion solutions, thus emphasising the strong relationship between the two companies. This latest order was placed in August 2021.

This is the third order for dual-fuel propulsion systems signed by the two parties this year. A strategic cooperation agreement was signed at the same time, marking a new stage of cooperation between Wuhu Shipyard and Wärtsilä. Both parties are committed to working on the research and development of green energy solutions in the shipbuilding field.

“We have had good experience with Wärtsilä’s products over the years, and we trust their efficiency and reliability. This is why we again selected Wärtsilä for this new vessel,” says Mr. Zhang Zhao, Chairman of Wuhu Shipyard.

“Our long and successful track record with the Wuhu yard speaks for itself. We appreciate the trust that the yard has in Wärtsilä’s extensive portfolio of propulsion solutions, and we are pleased and proud to have been again selected for this project,” says Östen Lindell, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The 11,700 m3 asphalt carrier vessel will operate with two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines, as well as Wärtsilä controllable pitch propellers (CPP), gearboxes, Energopac rudders and a Wärtsilä transverse thruster. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in December 2022.

The dual-fuel engines selected emphasise the vessel’s design focus on environmental sustainability, while the Energopac rudder solution is a proven fuel-saving technology for controllable and fixed pitch propeller applications. It features advanced hydrodynamic technology and outstanding vessel manoeuvrability, as well as improved onboard comfort levels compared to conventional propeller and rudder configurations.

Source: Wärtsilä