Weekly US coal carloads rise 15.8% on year to total 64,102: AAR

Weekly US coal carload originations totaled 64,102 in the week ended March 13, down 2.3% from the previous week, but up 15.8% from the corresponding year-ago week, Association of American Railroads data said March 17.

It was the second consecutive year-on-year increase in carloads in 51 weeks. The five-year average for week 10 is 71,110 originations, leaving the most recent week at a 9.9% deficit. Through the 10 week period, originations are down 8% from a year ago.

Canadian coal carload originations totaled 7,449, up 9.9% week on week, but down 6.4% from the year-ago week. Through the year so far, originations were up 13.6% year on year.

Coal carloads from the four major Class I railroads were 68,468, up 16.3% from the year-ago period. Over 10 weeks, carloads totaled 635,331, down 8%.

BNSF and Norfolk Southern carloads were the only rails to have week-on-week increases, up 3% and 9%, respectively.

BNSF had 29,316 coal carloads, while NS shipped 13,798 carloads. The two railroads also jumped the most year on year, with BNSF rising 25.6% and NS 35.7%.

CSX coal carloads totaled 12,454, down 9.6% from the week before but up 5.4% from the year-ago week.

Union Pacific carloads, totaling 12,900, dropped both from the week before and the year-ago week by 12.6% and 5.9%, respectively.

