West Africa Container Terminal makes further investment in equipment

In response to continued volume growth in the Eastern Nigerian market, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) located in Onne Port, has invested in two new Mobile Harbor Cranes. This is in addition to an investment of approximately USD2.5 million already made this year.

The two Liebherr LHM 550 Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHCs) are due for deployment in July this year and will further boost the efficiency and cargo handling operation of the terminal, improving service delivery and reducing vessel waiting time.

This year, WACT has already invested around USD2.5 million in 10 purpose-built terminal trucks, three reach stackers and an empty container handler, as well as terminal infrastructure and manpower development. Earlier this year, the first delivery of terminal trucks was flown into the country on one of the world’s largest cargo planes, the Antonov An-124.

Extraordinary Volume Growth

Over the past two years, WACT has been challenged with effectively and efficiently handling extraordinary volume growth. ”We have handled over 100% more cargo compared to what was advised by our shipping line customers,” said Commercial Manager, Noah Sheriff. “In 2018, for example, we saw volumes grow by 21% compared to the previous year.”

“This increase was considerably more than what we had planned for. To maintain high service delivery levels we are taking concrete steps to ensure our strong market position is maintained,” he said.

“We have been working tirelessly to provide superior service to our shipping line and landside customers,” said Managing Director, Aamir Mirza. “This latest investment in mobile harbour cranes will help us achieve our objectives and reach our goals. Growth in volume over the last two years have highlighted various infrastructure challenges and we are working with key stakeholders to address them. This is expected to bring a lot more opportunities to us and our customers and grow our businesses.”

Infrastructure Upgrade

An overall terminal infrastructure upgrade project is expected to commence in 2020. This upgrade will position WACT to handle the growing volume anticipated in the eastern market for the next decade. WACT is proactively engaging the Nigeria Port Authority, Oil & Gas Free Zone and other government entities to ensure Onne Port is ready for the future growth opportunities.

WACT was one of the first greenfield terminals to be built in Nigeria under a public, private partnership with the Nigerian government in 2003. Located in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone near Port Harcourt, WACT caters to the greater Port Harcourt area and Eastern Nigeria, including the Nigeria Oil Industry. Since its inception, WACT has played a pivotal role in successfully connecting East, North, West Central Nigeria and River State to the world.

