World Maritime Day Message Must Extend Beyond the Boundaries of Shipping, says INTERCARGO

Never has the theme of this year’s World Maritime Day – ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ – been so in tune with the focus of the ship owning community, says INTERCARGO. The future is uncertain. But one certainty we do have is that reducing emissions is, and will continue to be, the single most important global issue we face.

In 2022, more than at any other time, we need to ensure that the messages coming out of World Maritime Day extend beyond the boundaries of the shipping industry, and that our shipowners, operators and seafarers receive the support they need to play their part in the greener future to which we all aspire.

The dry bulk sector is arguably the most efficient cargo carriage mode on earth, but our members, and those operating in other sectors cannot achieve the IMO’s ambition alone. Environmental excellence requires collaboration. If we are to see a future of zero emission shipping, on this World Maritime Day our message must reach outside the ship owning community with a call for assistance from a wide spectrum of stakeholders.

To achieve truly greener shipping we need a drastic and urgently needed acceleration in the commercial development of the required technologies, propulsion systems, fuels and related infrastructure; we need tangible plans in place to achieve this; and we need mechanisms to fund this transition.

INTERCARGO earnestly hopes that the work being carried out by IMO and globally by the industry to support World Maritime Day will highlight shipping’s need for support and provide a significant boost in achieving the challenging long-term goals that have been set for it.

