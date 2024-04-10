Azerbaijan’s March oil output edges up to 481,000 bpd, below OPEC+ quota

Azerbaijan’s oil production stood at 481,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, the country’s energy ministry said on Tuesday, up about 1% from the 476,000 bpd produced in February and below the country’s OPEC+ quota of 551,000 bpd for 2024.

This March output was down from crude production of 515,000 bpd in March 2023.

Including gas condensate, output last month reached 605,000 bpd, down from 632,000 bpd in March 2023.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Editing by David Goodman)