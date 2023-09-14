BofA Global Research expects hit to U.S. GDP growth from auto workers’ strike

Recent News

  

14/09/2023

BofA Global Research warned a full strike by United Auto Workers (UAW) would likely have an about 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points impact per week on U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Stephen Juneau, lead U.S. economist at the brokerage, said in a note on Tuesday that if the strike were to last an entire quarter, it could drag down GDP growth by 1.6 to 2.1 percentage points.

Juneau, however added, that it was unlikely the strike would last a full quarter given a finite UAW strike fund and previous strike records.
Source: Reuters

