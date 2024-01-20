BP says Q1 oil output at Azeri projects up to 8 mln tonnes yr/yr, gas at 2.6 bcm

Oil output from BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2015 wasslightly up from a year earlier, BP-Azerbaijan said onWednesday, driving a rise in the country’s total oil production.

Oil output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields,which account for most of Azerbaijan’s output, rose to 8 milliontonnes in January-March from 7.9 million tonnes in the sameperiod last year.

Natural gas output from the Shah Deniz offshore field inAzerbaijan rose to 2.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the firstquarter of this year from 2.32 bcm in the same period of 2014.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nailia Bagirova; Writing byMargarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)